Maharana Pratap Public School, Kurukshetra

The school formed the Student Council for the session 2023-24 and held the Investiture Ceremony. Students were chosen for various school posts and house posts. The ceremony was held with great zeal and enthusiasm. The elected Head Girl, Head Boy, School Prefects, House Captains, House Vice-Captains and House Prefects introduced themselves. They were conferred with sashes by the Principal, Senior Co-ordinators and the respective Houses In charge. The Student Council took the pledge to hold the school motto in high esteem. The Principal congratulated them and urged them to be impartial and honest in leadership, unity, discipline and morality. The function concluded with the national anthem.

#Kurukshetra