Maharana Pratap Public School, Kurukshetra

The school celebrated Teachers’ Day, Janmashtmi and Hindi Diwas. The programme started with the swing ceremony of Krishna. Students put up a scintillating cultural show to express their love, respect and recognition of the hard work put in by the teachers towards their development. The cultural show incorporated poems, songs, dance and drama. A quiz competition was also organised.
