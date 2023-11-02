Maharana Pratap Public School, Kurukshetra

On the occasion of Dasehra, the school organised a cultural programme for students of all classes. The festival signifies the victory of Lord Rama over the demon Ravana. To celebrate this special day, various activities and competitions were held. A quiz on Ramayan was conducted by Yamuna House. An act on Ramayana was presented by the students. Students made the festival very colourful through their dance performances. The Principal in her address urged the students to get rid of evil thoughts and actions. She said that it is important for students to develop a strong positive character.

#Kurukshetra