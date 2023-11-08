Maharana Pratap Public School, Kurukshetra

The school celebrated Haryana Day. The students presented cultural performances like Haryanvi dance, Raagni, poems, etc. A quiz on Haryana was conducted to enhance the knowledge of students. After the events, the Principal addressed the students. She said that it is the responsibility of every student of the state to make their contribution to its growth and development. In addition, 'Karwa Chauth' was celebrated in the school with a Mehndi Competition for the students of classes VI to XII.
