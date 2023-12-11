Maharana Pratap Public School, Kurukshetra

The school hosted a two-day Zonal Level Science Quiz Contest under the aegis of HSCSIT, Panchkula. As many as 25 teams from five different districts of Ambala Zone i.e. Panchkula, Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kaithal and Kurukshetra participated. As many as eight teams were shortlisted. In the final round, among the CBSE schools, Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, emerged as the winner. Mukand Lal Public School, Yamuna Nagar, was declared the first runner-up and Saint Vivekananda Lotus Valley Public School, Jagadhari, was adjudged the second runner-up. Among the HBSE schools, Government School Haripur, Kurukshetra, emerged as the champion. Government School, Ambala, stood second. The third position was secured by Government School, Mathana, Kurukshetra. Rohtash Verma, the District Education Officer, Kurukshetra, in the company of a group of scientific officers from HSCSIT, Panchkula bestowed accolades upon the victorious teams.

