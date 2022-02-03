taking a stand

Maharashtra board firm on offline exam for classes X, XII; says number of centres to go up

Maharashtra board firm on offline exam for classes X, XII; says number of centres to go up

Pic for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Pune, Feb 3

Amid demand by students for cancellation of offline examinations due to the COVID-19 situation, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday made it clear that the exams for Class 12 and 10 will be conducted in offline mode.

The board made the announcement in the wake of protests held by students in the state earlier this week, who demanded that the offline exams for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC/Class 10) and High Secondary School Certificate (HSC/Class 12) be cancelled due to the pandemic.

In a press conference on Thursday, the MSBSHSE said that there will be no changes in the dates of these examinations as announced earlier.

"Considering the large number of students appearing for the examination and other technical issues related to non-availability of devices, it will be difficult to conduct the examination online. Hence, the board has decided to conduct the board exams offline," Sharad Gosavi, the director of the board said.

Class 12 examination will be conducted between March 4 and April 30 and practicals will be held from February 14 to March 3, it was stated.

The board has also announced dates for "out of turn” exams between March 31 and April 18 to conduct practicals, internal or oral examinations for students who are unable to appear for exams on the earlier dates due to any reason.

"Usually, the board charges extra fees for an out-of-turn exams, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it has decided not to charge any extra fees," the official said.

The SSC examination will be conducted between March 15 and April 4, while practicals or oral examination will be held between February 25 to March 3, it was stated.

The out-of-turn exam will be conducted between April 5 and April 22, he said.

According to the board officials, 16,25,311 students have applied for SSC exams so far, while 14,72,562 have applied for HSC.

"Usually, fixed exam centres are allotted to students. However, this year the examination centres will be in their own schools or junior colleges to make them feel comfortable," the official said.

The board has also decided to give 15 minutes extra for exam paper carrying marks 40-60 and 30 minutes extra for exam paper with marks between 70 and 100. This will be applicable for SSC and HSC both, he said.

"Every centre will have a separate room if a student is unwell and medical staff will be available," he said.

The board has also increased the number of exam centres to avoid overcrowding, the official said.

"A maximum of 25 students will be accommodated in a classroom. There used to be 5,042 centres for SSC exams and now we have increased it to 21,341. Earlier, there were 2,943 HSC exam centres, but now they have been increased to 9,613," the official added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face

2
Nation

China suffered higher losses than reported, Australian newspaper says on Galwan Valley clash

3
Punjab Election

Denied ticket, BJP men reluctant to canvass for turncoats in Patiala

4
Haryana

High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

5
Himachal

Shimla and Manali get fresh snow; tourists rush to hill stations

6
Punjab

Punjab polls: Denied ticket for grandson, Congress leader HS Hanspal joins AAP

7
Chandigarh

Affair, blackmail lead to Chandigarh murder: Police

8
Himachal

Land exhausted for industry, Himachal Pradesh scouts for more

9
Punjab

Road rage: Supreme Court to hear review plea against Navjot Singh Sidhu

10
Punjab Election

Bikram Singh Majithia's wife Ganieve Kaur begins maiden campaign in Majitha

Don't Miss

View All
Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts
Punjab February 2: World Wetlands Day

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak
Haryana

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Top Stories

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

Through IVRS system voters were being given three options — ...

India not to attend opening or closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics

India regrets Chinese naming Galwan Valley participant as Olympics torchbearer

Not to send top diplomat in Beijing for Olympic ceremonies, ...

High Court stays Haryana government’s 75% reservation rule in private sector

High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

The Bench headed by Justice Ajay Tewari also admitted the ma...

Covid wave contracts, Centre says states can decide on school reopening

Covid wave contracts, Centre says states can decide on school reopening

As of today, schools are fully open in 11 states, partially ...

Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5

Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5

Says interfering in the examination process just 48 hours be...

Cities

View All

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

Amritsar: Independents making all-out efforts to popularise themselves

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts

Green issues not on priority list of parties

Bikram Singh Majithia: Fight for Amritsar East a fight to restart dev projects

OPDs at Chandigarh’s GMSH, GMCH to resume with 50 per cent capacity

OPDs at Chandigarh’s GMSH, GMCH to resume with 50 per cent capacity

Affair, blackmail lead to Chandigarh murder: Police

Day temperature dips in Chandigarh, rain likely for two days

Startup portal for young entrepreneurs in Chandigarh

Sector 37 Property Grab Case: Accused used to drug victim, beat him up, says witness

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Poll 2022: 801 violations reported in 25 days in Jalandhar

107 candidates stay in contest from nine Assembly constituencies of Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Banga

7 observers review poll process in Kapurthala

Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains

Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains

Woman raped in car, dumped at Hisar; 8 booked

Ludhiana: Heart patient's car gets stuck in jam, dies

Concrete around trees: Bailable warrant issued to Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman

Three dead, 151 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

‘Chacha Maggi Wala’ to lock horns with Capt Amarinder Singh, again

Denied ticket, BJP men reluctant to canvass for turncoats in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, students protest rape, harassment of girl in Delhi

Punjabi University, Patiala, reduces Punjabi language course term to 1 year, receives flak