Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Chandigarh
The school celebrated National Science Day. The objective of the celebration was to provide a platform to the students to prove their talents, creativities and how to face challenges and overcome their weakness. Principal Neelam Sharma has emphasised our role in widely spreading the significance of scientific applications in our daily life. Our staff members shared their views to the students. Students participated with enthusiasm in debate, oral presentation and role play.
