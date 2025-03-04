DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The school celebrated National Science Day. The objective of the celebration was to provide a platform to the students to prove their talents, creativities and how to face challenges and overcome their weakness. Principal Neelam Sharma has emphasised our role...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school celebrated National Science Day. The objective of the celebration was to provide a platform to the students to prove their talents, creativities and how to face challenges and overcome their weakness. Principal Neelam Sharma has emphasised our role in widely spreading the significance of scientific applications in our daily life. Our staff members shared their views to the students. Students participated with enthusiasm in debate, oral presentation and role play.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper