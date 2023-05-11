Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

Students from classes III to V participated in poster-making activity and from classes VI to VIII made models based on Earth Day. A quiz was held for students from classes IX and X. Teachers sensitised students to the drastic effects humans are making on environment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Police have seized bags from them, they were staying in Guru...
72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge
3 polls predict clear majority for Congress, one for BJP | I...
SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody
Indicted in Toshakhana case; 7 dead in clashes; army hardens...