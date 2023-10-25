Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

World Food Day is observed to highlight the millions of people worldwide who cannot afford a healthy diet and the need for regular access to nutritious food. The World Food Day 2023 theme is ‘Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind’. Students of different classes of the school took part in poster-making and slogan-writing activity. Students got awareness about the importance of water and nutritious eating habits.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days
Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...