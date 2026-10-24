Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 22-A, Chandigarh

The school celebrated World Food Day to raise awareness among students about healthy eating habits, food security, nutrition and the prevention of food wastage. To mark the occasion, the school organised poster-making and salad-making activities, in which students from classes IV to IX participated enthusiastically. Both activities promoted creativity, teamwork, nutritional awareness and a sense of responsibility towards food conservation. The celebration concluded with a strong message: 'Save Food, Eat Healthy, and Nourish the Future.'

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