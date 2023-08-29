Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 22 A, Chandigarh

An evacuation drill under disaster management was conducted on the school premises. Students and teachers very safely evacuated from the building within a few minutes and gathered in the school ground. Students learnt to be quick, attentive and active always. Only the quick response and awareness can minimise the effects of any kind of disaster.
