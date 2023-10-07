Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 22 A, Chandigarh

Poshan Maah was celebrated in the school. Students from Class I to X participated in different activities, like salad making, traditional games, yoga competition, healthy tiffin competition, lecture on nutritious food, personal hygiene, balanced diet, etc. Students took part in each and every activity with zeal. Through these activities students learnt the importance of health and nutritious diet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games
India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th meda...
Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton
In best-ever Asiad performance, India’s medal tally to cross...
Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data
Puts state govt on notice over validity of exercise