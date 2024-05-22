Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 22-A, Chandigarh

A training session on the use of fire extinguishers was held on the premises of the school. Firefighters from Sector 17, Chandigarh, visited the school and held the fire safety awareness session with students, teacher and support staff. Students learnt the working of fire extinguishers under their guidance. They also learnt the dos and don’ts to be followed at the time of fire emergency. Students keenly observed the working of fire extinguishers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.