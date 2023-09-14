Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 22, Chandigarh

The Health Club of the school organised some activities to celebrate National Nutritious Week. Teachers explained the benefits of nutritious food and balanced diet to students. Students participated in activities like competition of salad making, debate on diet chart and quiz on ‘My tiffin’ enthusiastically.
