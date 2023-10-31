Maharishi Dayanand Public School

The school organised Sikandra Devi Memorial Annual Sports Day. On the occasion, former Deputy Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Anil Dubey and Councilor Vimala Dubey were present as chief guests. The function was presided over by NRI Sudarshan Garg. The programme commenced with the National Anthem. Yuvraj, Anshika and Advik stood first, second and third, respectively in the frog race. In the fruit fun activity, Maanvi, Saurabh and Mahi came first, second and third, respectively. In musical chairs, Mushahida, Dhairya and Shivangi bagged the first, second and third spots. In pair race, Harsh-Simrajot, Naitik-Aditya and Saurabh-Mushahid won first, second and third positions. In the 'jalebi race', Priyanshu, Subhash and Vidhi secured first, second and third places. The winners were honoured by Sudarshan Garg, Anil Dubey, Vimla Dubey, Mandal President JP Rana and Mandal General Secretary Ajit Rawat. Principal Dr Vinod Sharma praised all the students for participating in various activities.
