Maharishi Dayanand Public School, Chandigarh

The annual function of the school was held in the auditorium of Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna Bhawan, Sector 29, Chandigarh. Chandigarh’s Mayor Sarabjit Kaur participated in this programme as the chief guest. The programme was presided over by Ravinder Talwar, Secretary, DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi. Well-known poetess Seema Gupta conducted the programme. During the programme, students dressed in colourful costumes presented a cultural programme. The presentation of Ganesh Vandana, Chance Pe Dance, Chhote-Mote, Bahubali, Karate, Ori Chiraiya, Sandeshe Aate Hai, Haryanvi Dance and Bhangra attracted a lot of applause. School Principal Vinod Sharma read out the annual report. Meritorious students of the school were felicitated by the guests. Medals were presented to 160 students and mementos to 41 children.
