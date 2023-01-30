Maharishi Dayanand Public School, Chandigarh

The Republic Day was celebrated on the school premises. The programme was inaugurated by NRI Sudarshan Garg and presided over by Mahendra Gupta. Children, carrying the Tricolor in their hands, presented patriotic songs and poems. They also gave messages like "don't use plastic", "save the girl child" and "plant trees". Garg said without patriotism, brotherhood could not be maintained. He said it was necessary for every person to have immense loyalty and goodwill towards the country. Principal Vinod Sharma said India was a country of diversity, but a glimpse of unity in diversity was visible everywhere.