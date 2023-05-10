Maharishi Dayanand Public School, Chandigarh

The school, in collaboration with the Environment Department, Chandigarh Administration, organised a nukkad natak on the occasion of Water Resources Day. Students conveyed the message that water is an essential resource of all living beings and it should be used efficiently. Students were honoured with prizes for excellent staging. Principal Dr Vinod Kumar said the objective of this programme was to inform about the importance of keeping water resources clean and protected.
