Maharishi Dayanand Public School, Daria, Chandigarh

Students visited the Nepli Forest in collaboration with the Environment Department, Chandigarh Administration. The children got detailed information about forests and wildlife. They observed that forest is a place of shelter and food for wildlife. Animals here live a better lif. Trees make the environment clean. Fresh and pollution-free air is essential to stay healthy. Hence, planting of trees is necessary. The children said they had studied about forests in books, but their attachment towards forests and wildlife has increased after seeing it. Principal Dr Vinod Kumar said the main purpose of the visit was to make students aware of the importance of wild animals and forests.

