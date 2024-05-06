Maharishi Dayanand Public School, MDAV Bhavan, Chandigarh

The school organised a skit on saving water and protecting its resources in collaboration with the Environment Department, Chandigarh. The students highlighted the necessity of water for all through the skit. They also apprised everyone of the importance of forests as they are nature’s water factories. Everyone present on the occasion was urged to save water and take steps to prevent its pollution. Principal Dr Vinod Kumar appreciated the efforts made by the Eco Club students and the faculty. He said the main aim of the skit was to create awareness about the importance of water.
