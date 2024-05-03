Maharishi Dayanand Public School, MDAV Bhavan, Daria, Chandigarh

The school organised a skit on Water Resources Day in collaboration with the Environment Department, Chandigarh. Through the skit students expressed that water is an essential resource for all life on the planet. Forests are nature’s water factories. Forests capture, store, purify and release clean water. As the global population grows, so demand for fresh water increases. On the Earth only 3 per cent of water is fresh. Fresh water is exploited by mankind in ever-increasing demand for sanitation, drinking, manufacturing, leisure and agriculture. Many people who live in dry regions face water scarcity. Many water systems around the world are currently overtaxed and some have already collapsed. People should protect drinking water. Innovative solutions can serve as models for conservation anywhere on Earth. All should work to break down barriers that exist between conservation and health. Clean water should be promoted for all. The skit enacted in the school and market of the village was liked by one and all. Principal Dr Vinod Kumar appreciated the efforts made by the Eco Club student members. He said the main aim of the skit was to create awareness about water resources.

