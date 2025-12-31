Maharishi Mehi Public School, Assandh

The school organised a Declamation Competition for students of Classes VI to XII to enhance confidence and public-speaking skills. Participants spoke on motivational themes such as Believe in Yourself and The Power of Positive Thinking, encouraging self-reflection, inner strength and personal growth. In the Junior category, Parmeet (Class VI) secured the top position, while Avni (Class VII, Bhagat House) stood second. In the Senior category, Naina (Class IX, Tagore House) won first place and Sneha (Class XI, Kabir House) bagged second. Students and teachers applauded the meaningful performances and appreciation certificates were awarded to the winners.

