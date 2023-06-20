Mahi bags gold in karate

Mahi, a student of Class III, of CL DAV Senior Public School, Panchkula, has bagged a gold medal in the U-12 category of the Punjab State Karate competition. It was held at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Jalandhar. Mahi expressed her gratitude to her trainers, mentors and family members for their support. Principal Anjali Marriya, along with the school community, congratulated Mahi on her exceptional feat.
Students shine in NEET
Aarush Sharma, Sakshi Tripathi and Harshit Mittal of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School , Sector 40, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the school by scoring 695, 626 and 565, respectively in the NEET exam. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in their future endeavours.
Pupils make it big in JEE
In the recently declared JEE Advanced 2023 results, Sukriti Bhandari with an AIR 7537 and Dhruv Malhotra with an AIR 10246, have made it to prestigious IITs. Both students are from Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar. Principal Rachna Monga appreciated the efforts put in by the students.
