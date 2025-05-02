Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeon Wala, celebrates ‘Gurmukhi Day’

The school celebrated ‘Gurmukhi Day’ on the birth anniversary of Guru Angad Dev — the second Sikh Guru and creator of the Gurmukhi script. The celebration began with an enlightening speech by Lecturer Ramandeep Khehra, who emphasised the invaluable significance of Gurmukhi as the essence of Punjabi culture, spirituality and identity. Girls of Class VIII presented a beautiful act titled ‘Aao Muharani Sikhie’, inspiring everyone to learn and embrace the Gurmukhi script. Following this, the boys of the school performed a lively choreography on a song, ‘Gurmukhi Da Beta’, creating an atmosphere full of energy and pride.