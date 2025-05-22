DT
PT
Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeon Wala, students present play on Socrates

Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeon Wala, students present play on Socrates

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:33 AM May 22, 2025 IST
In an inspiring cultural presentation, students of classes IX to XII witnessed a thought-provoking Punjabi play based on the life and philosophy of Socrates. The event took place in the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Auditorium of Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeon Wala, and left the audience intellectually engaged and emotionally moved. The highlight of the event was the stellar performance by Kirti Kirpal, whose portrayal of Socrates captivated the audience. Her expressive acting and powerful dialogue delivery brought to life the profound teachings and unwavering moral courage of the great philosopher.

