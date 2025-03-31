Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

Students of the school participated in the State-Level Cub Bulbul Utsav 2025, organised by Bharat Scouts and Guides, Punjab, at Government Primary School, Toot, Ferozepur-I. Four Cubs and four Bulbuls from the school attended the prestigious camp. The camp featured a variety of engaging activities, including welcome session, competitions, jungle play (stories of Mowgli), group dance, paper craft, painting, drawing, storytelling, lok geet, cultural performances (gidda and bhangra), mini Olympic games, back race, sack race, three-legged race, lemon spoon race, closing ceremony and prize distribution. The students showcased their talent and secured multiple prizes in various competitions. Anshpreet Singh Romana grabbed the second position in back race, Anshdeep Singh got the third position in sack race, Navdeep Singh and Anshpreet Singh Romana secured the third position in three-legged race, Sukhmeet and Nimrat K Dhillon got the third position in rangoli competition and in cultural exhibition the team got the third position. Students got the opportunity to visit the Hussainiwala Border, where they learnt about its historical significance. Refreshments were provided to the students at regular intervals, ensuring their well-being throughout the camp. The event concluded with an exciting campfire night creating unforgettable memories for all participants.