Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

Jasleen Kaur, a Class VII student at the school, demonstrated sign-language communication alongside an address by Dr S.S. Brar, Principal/Director. Through hand signs and facial expressions, Jasleen highlighted the importance of inclusive and accessible communication for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. Her demonstration promoted awareness, empathy and equal participation within the school community. The initiative reflects the spirit of the CBSE’s Inclusive Education and Skill Enhancement initiatives, urging students to develop communication skills, confidence and social responsibility.

Advertisement