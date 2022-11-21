Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

Children’s Day was celebrated under the supervision of Principal/Director Dr. S.S.Brar, Deputy Director T.K.Brar and Coordinator (Primary section) K.Garg. The tiny tots of pre- school and primary wing came dressed in colourful outfits and brought their favourite lunch. The celebrations began with the morning prayer, which was followed by a variety of activities and games. The tiny tots etook part in a fancy-dress show. Students recited poems and delivered speeches. There were games like rope skipping and different type of races. Students were given certificates as a token of appreciation. Principal /Director addressed the staff and motivated them to work for the happiness of children.