Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

Road Safety Week was celebrated at the school under the ongoing road safety campaign. Students were given information about traffic rules. They were also given information about road safety through videos in smart classes. All staff members and students of the school participated in the oath-taking ceremony. Principal/Director Dr SS Brar while addressing the students said, “The knowledge of traffic rules and following them can keep our lives safe. We pray to God that no one is physically harmed in any road accident, but only prayer is not enough, we have to follow rules too”.
