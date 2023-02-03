Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

Children participated in a 'Bunny Camp', the first step of Scouts & Guides group. The camp was organised under the guidance of Vice-Principal TK Brar, Coordinator K Garg, Bunny Aunties Sangeet Kaur, Amandeep Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur. Dressed up in a proper uniform, students of 3-6 age group sang songs, gave salutes, performed various activities, played games, etc, during the camp. Around 65 students took part in the three-day camp.