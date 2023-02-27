Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

The school organised a graduation ceremony for pre-primary students. The celebration commenced with the school "shabad". Students presented poetry recitation, dance and aerobics. Tiny tots, dressed in graduation robes and caps, walked on the stage
where Principal/Director SS Brar, Vice-Principal/Deputy Director TK Brar, Coordinator (Pri) Kumud Garg gave them certificates. The programme ended with the blessings of Principal, Vice-Principal, coordinators, teachers and parents.
