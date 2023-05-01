Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

The school organised Scout & Guide along with Cub/Bulbul camp on the school campus under the leadership of Pr/Dir Dr SS Brar, Dr Ball (SCO, Pb), S Onkar Singh (SOC scout Pb), Kashyap (SOC guide Pb), Hemant (STC scout Pb), S Manpreet S (Chief Commissioner Fdk), STS Bedi (DOC Pb) and Deputy Director TK Brar. During the camp, 123 Scouts & Guides along with 104 Cubs & Bulbuls took part. The camp began with a prayer followed by the ring song and Scout/Guide, Bulbul/Cub law and promise. The children were divided into five groups for different activities like action songs, paper cup painting, knot making, colouring and drawing. To nurture cleanliness and hygiene in their daily life, children were taught how to wash hands and discussed tips to keep themselves clean.
