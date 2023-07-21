Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

The school organised a ‘Mango Party’ for students of Balvatika. Coordinator (Primary) K Garg shared various benefits of mango with students. Dressed up in the shades of yellow, students performed various activities. Vice-Principal TK Brar told the students to save mango seed and plant their own tree. Rhymes related to the fruit were recited with great excitement. Later on, students relished mangoes which they had brought as their special tiffin.
