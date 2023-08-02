Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

To make Earth a better place to live in, students of the school were educated on the harmful effects of plastic use. Multiple activities were organised by students like dance, chart making, slogan writing, etc. Thought-provoking speeches by students, showcasing the theme was commendable. Coordinator Kumud Garg shared her views with the students and made students aware of the harmful effects of plastic and motivated them to say goodbye to plastic bags and use cloth and jute bags.