Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

To make Earth a better place to live in, students of the school were educated on the harmful effects of plastic use. Multiple activities were organised by students like dance, chart making, slogan writing, etc. Thought-provoking speeches by students, showcasing the theme was commendable. Coordinator Kumud Garg shared her views with the students and made students aware of the harmful effects of plastic and motivated them to say goodbye to plastic bags and use cloth and jute bags.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son
The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that...
Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide
The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...
Singapore's Indian-origin investment guru Narayana Iyer Narayanan dies
Narayanan, who had deep knowledge of the stock and share mar...