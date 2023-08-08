Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

On the recommendation of CBSE National Council of Education Research and Training, the school participated in the Prashat Project. Health and Wellness Ambassador TK Brar and Assistant Karmjeet Kaur commemorated the Prashat Project as the project completes its two parts. The Health and Wellness Assistant started the theme-based study, in which each and every type of physical and mental health record of every child, according to the given screening checklist, was conducted in part-I. In case any child was found seriously sick then he/she was supposed to be referred to a specialist physician with the consent of that particular child’s parents. With complete verification and consultations, not even a single child of the institution reached that stage. According to Dr Sunny Shrivastav, PGT, Special Education, Directorate of Special Education, Delhi, if no case was found during part-I, then there’s no need to conduct part-II. So the school’s Prashat Project has been completed successfully and positively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...