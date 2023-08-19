Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

Independence Day was celebrated by Lions Club Vishal, Faridkot, at the school. Abhijot Singh (Class VIII) and Gursimran Kaur (Class XII) shared their views on Independence Day. Lecturer Jyoti highlighted the history and importance of the day and urged the students to be aware of their duties towards the society. Assistant Coordinator Rajdeep Kaur welcomed the office-bearers and members of the club. The Tricolour hoisting ceremony was performed by Principal Brar and a salute was given by NCC cadets and troops of Scouts & Guides. Principal/Director Dr SS Brar, president, Lions Club Vishal, Faridkot, welcomed the guests and said the time has come to save the youth from drugs and encourage them to be self-reliant.

