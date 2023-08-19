Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

Independence Day was celebrated by Lions Club Vishal, Faridkot, at the school. Abhijot Singh (Class VIII) and Gursimran Kaur (Class XII) shared their views on Independence Day. Lecturer Jyoti highlighted the history and importance of the day and urged the students to be aware of their duties towards the society. Assistant Coordinator Rajdeep Kaur welcomed the office-bearers and members of the club. The Tricolour hoisting ceremony was performed by Principal Brar and a salute was given by NCC cadets and troops of Scouts & Guides. Principal/Director Dr SS Brar, president, Lions Club Vishal, Faridkot, welcomed the guests and said the time has come to save the youth from drugs and encourage them to be self-reliant.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani