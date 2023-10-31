Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

In order to inculcate reading habits in students, the school conducted a ‘D.E.A.R.’ activity in which students were given guidelines to’ Drop Everything And Read’. The initiative was taken by the institution to make the students focus on the habit of reading. The students enthusiastically participated in the activity in which they were involved in reading The Tribune newspaper subscribed under the TIE (Tribune In Education) programme. Discussions were done. Students analysed the newspapers and encouraged their peers to read them. Teachers played the role of facilitator in this activity. Students reviewed each and every topic and presented critical analysis for the same. There were also class discussions conducted, where students got the opportunity to share their valuable inputs. The style, ease of language and attitude of generalists were also discussed.