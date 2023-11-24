Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

Children's Recreation Day was celebrated at the school. The programme began with a prayer and message from the Principal-Director Dr. S.S.Brar. Students took active part in the celebration. They dedicated few songs to their teachers. Children's day is all about respecting and honoring children who are considered to be the future leaders of the nation. They are valuable assets and the future of our country as well as hope of tomorrow. The teachers participated in planning and executing the event. Teachers were appreciated for their hard work.