Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

Teachers and students of the school immersed themselves in the spirit of service on National Pollution Control Day. Under the theme for 2023, "Sustainable Development for a Clean and Healthy Planet," MAShian Gurleen Kaur and teacher Saroj Bala delivered the speech and students prepared posters. The theme emphasises the interconnectedness of environmental protection and sustainable development. The day commemorates the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984, a catastrophic industrial accident that caused widespread death and environmental damage. Principal and Director Dr S S Brar and Vice Principal T K Brar said that it is the need of the hour to adopt environmentally friendly practices to achieve sustainable development and ensure a healthy planet for future generations.
