Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

The school organised an excursion to Pelican Plaza, Faridkot, under the leadership of Principal-Director Dr SS Brar and Vice-Principal TK Brar. The trip was carefully planned by the authorities, keeping safety of students in mind. Students of Playway to Class V enjoyed the trip accompanied by their mothers. At the amusement park, the children enjoyed different joyrides. Students’ mothers and teachers developed ties with each other.

#Faridkot