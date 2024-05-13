Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

The school announced the successful completion of a Python programming activity by students of Class X. Under the coaching of Gania Goyal, the students demonstrated remarkable proficiency in coding and problem-solving skills. By participating in this, the students not only enhanced their technical skills but also fostered critical thinking, creativity, and teamwork. These essential competencies are integral to their holistic development and future success in an increasingly digital world. The whole event was conducted under the supervision of HOD-STEM Minakshi Singla and guidance of Dr SS Brar (Principal/Director) and TK Brar (Vice-Principal).

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.