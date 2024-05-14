Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

Under the supervision of Col G Aravindan, Commanding Officer, 13 Punjab Battalion, NCC, Ferozepur, International Red Cross Day was celebrated by the Junior Division of Ferozepur Cantonment, under which caretaker Poonam Rani (Junior Wing) highlighted the history and importance of the day. Veerpal Kaur (Guide Captain and caretaker of the Junior Wing) also informed the cadets and students that this year’s Red Cross theme is ‘I give with joy and the joy I give is the reward’. So we should always be eager for such rewards.
