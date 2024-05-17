Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

Mother's Day was celebrated in high spirits on the school campus. Students spent days preparing greetings, slogans and writing letters for their mothers to pay gratitude to them. They put up a great show expressing their love for their mothers through songs, dance performance and poems. Kulwinder Kaur delivered the speech and motivated the students to take care of their parents and not send them to old age homes. 'Maa' a Mother's Day special movie was also shown to the students on the occasion.

