Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

The result of Class XII Board Examination announced by CBSE Board has been 100 per cent. As many as 18 per cent students scored above 90 per cent. Simrandeep Kaur topped with 97.6 per cent from Arts stream, Navjot Kaur from Humanities and Gursimran Kaur both grabbed the second position with 97.2 per cent, Gurleen Kaur from Commerce stream got third position with the 96.4 per cent and Sukhmanjot Kaur from Science stream got the fourth position with 94 per cent marks, Khushpreet Kaur grabbed fifthposition with 92.8 per cent marks from Science stream.
