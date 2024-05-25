Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

The school completed the ‘Chemistry at home’ activity by students of Class XII under the observation of Dr Jyoti Tomar. The students demonstrated how people knowingly or unknowingly make use of chemistry at home. The first activity was ‘the action of citric acid on highlighter’. In this activity the students observed that when lemon juice was applied on the highlighter, it vanishes. The students explained that it was due to the presence of pyranine in highlighter which is a pH sensitive molecule and the citric acid causes the pyranine to change to colourless form. The next activity was based on the ‘cleansing action of soap’. The students explained that the soap is a base and when it is dissolved in water its hydrophobic ends attach them self to the dirt and removes it from the cloth. Then the soap molecules arrange themselves in micelle formation and trap the dust at the centre of cluster and remain suspended in water. The students explained this experiment by washing a piece of cloth. The third activity was the ‘Incomplete combustion oxidation’. In this activity students explained that when the carbon is incompletely burnt it produces yellow flame and this yellow flame decomposes a black deposit on the bottom of the utensil. The fourth and the last activity was the ‘Conditions essential for the fermentation of curd’. In this activity, students explained how the temperature affects the fermentation of curd. The whole event was held under the supervision of HOD-STEM Minakshi Singla and guidance of Dr SS Brar, Principal/Director, and TK Brar, Vice-Principal.

