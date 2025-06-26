DT
PT
Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, celebrates International Yoga Day

Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, celebrates International Yoga Day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 26, 2025 IST
The school celebrated International Yoga Day with the active participation of NCC cadets and NSS volunteers, showcasing a spirit of discipline, fitness, and national commitment. Under the leadership of Col Sunil Kumar, Commanding Officer of the 5 Punjab Battalion, NCC cadets took part in the national-level celebrations with enthusiasm. Lieutenant Amritpal Kaur Khosa and Veerpal Kaur guided the cadets through various yoga asanas, explaining their physical and mental health benefits. Cadet Amanpreet Kaur participated with dedication and commitment. Simultaneously, the NSS volunteers of Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Unit took part in the celebrations under the leadership of Arun Kumar, Assistant Director, Youth Services Department, Faridkot. Their active involvement gave further momentum to the Fit India Movement, spreading awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Principal Dr SS Brar, expressed his views, stating: “Yoga is not just a way to achieve physical fitness, but also a path to mental peace and discipline. At our institution, we are committed to nurturing students with strong values, health consciousness, and patriotic spirit. The commendable efforts of our NCC cadets and NSS volunteers on this day are truly inspiring.”

