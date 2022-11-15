Niti Aayog, Government of India organised a national-level boot camp for school students, the purpose of which was to make students skilled and technically efficient so that they can become self-reliant. In this camp, as many as 9,000 students from across the country participated. Three teams from Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, Faridkot secured eighth, nineth and 14th position, respectively in the first milestone. In the results of the second milestone of the camp, three teams are from Major Ajaib Singh Convent School Jeonwala, three from Dass and Brown School Ferozepur and one team each from Army Public School, Amritsar and Bal Bharti Public School, Ludhiana.
