Makar Sankranti celebrated

Mukand Public School, Yamunanagar, celebrated Makar Sankranti by organising a ‘hawan’ on its premises. The ‘hawan’ was conducted in a serene and disciplined environment, reflecting the school’s commitment to cultural and moral values. The students actively participated in the ‘hawan’ and chanted sacred ‘shlokas’ from the Bhagavad Gita, filling the atmosphere with positivity and spiritual energy. Their meaningful recitation showcased not only their confidence but also their growing understanding of Indian traditions. Manager Shashi Bathla blessed the students and motivated them to inculcate the habit of chanting and learning at least one ‘shloka’ daily along with its meaning, emphasising the importance of spiritual learning in daily life. Principal Monika Sharma expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Manager for her presence and valuable blessings. The celebration concluded with a message of harmony, positivity, and the importance of values-based education, leaving everyone inspired and spiritually enriched.

