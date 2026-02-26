Make language key to success

As the Class XII examinations approach, many students begin to feel anxious about the English paper. However, with the right approach and a calm mindset, English can turn out to be one of the most scoring and enjoyable subjects.

A few simple strategies can help students perform confidently and achieve excellent marks.

Utilise reading time

The first and most important step is to utilise the 15-minute reading time wisely.

Students should read the entire question paper carefully and plan their attempt. In the reading section, it is advisable to read the questions first and then scan the passage to locate answers quickly. Reading the passage twice ensures better understanding and accuracy. Since the English paper is often lengthy, proper time management is essential. Students should aim to complete the reading section within 35-40 minutes without rushing.

Creative writing section

In the creative writing section, format plays a crucial role. Whether it is a letter, article, report, invitation, or notice, following the correct format can fetch valuable marks. Students should keep their language simple, clear, and grammatically correct while strictly adhering to the prescribed word limit.

Present well

Presentation of the answer sheet is another key factor that should not be ignored.

All questions of a specific section must be attempted together to make the paper look more organised and appealing. Neat and legible handwriting creates a positive impression on the examiner.

Literature section

While attempting the literature section, students should include relevant textual value points in their answers. Many questions have two parts, and hasty reading may lead to unintended omissions. Students should underline keywords and leave adequate space between answers. A clean and well-structured answer sheet often works in the student's favour.

Revise, revise, revise

Finally, students must reserve at least 15 minutes at the end for revision. This time should be used to check grammar, spelling, question numbers, and any unanswered parts. Careful revision helps eliminate avoidable mistakes and improves overall accuracy. In conclusion, success in the Class XII English examination does not depend only on knowledge but also on smart planning, clear presentation, and effective time management. With regular practice, a calm approach, and attention to detail, students can confidently aim for high scores in English.

All the best to all examinees