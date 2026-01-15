Making assessment diagnostic, transparent, stress-free

Education involves a “right balance of academic and co-curricular activities”. How is your institution providing this balance to students?

Advertisement

At Alpine Public School, Bhawanigarh, we ensure a healthy balance by integrating academics with sports, arts, life-skills sessions, and activity-based learning through ‘bagless’ days and similar other activities. Every month, students participate in structured co-curricular periods, competitions, and talent-building programmes. This approach keeps learning joyful, reduces pressure, and helps students grow intellectually, emotionally, and socially, ensuring holistic development.

Advertisement

What are the assessment practices used in your school?

Advertisement

We follow continuous, comprehensive, and student-friendly assessment practices. Along with periodic tests, we use classroom observations, project work, oral assessments, demonstrations, peer evaluation, and activity-based tasks. These methods help us assess concepts, skills, attitudes, and application rather than rote learning. Our aim is to make assessment diagnostic, transparent, and stress-free for every child.

Sports and co-curricular activities form an integral part of student development. How is your school providing these through the curriculum?

Advertisement

Our curriculum includes compulsory sports periods, morning fitness sessions, and participation in intra-school and inter-school competitions. Students engage in athletics, team games, yoga, and recreational sports. Co-curricular activities such as music, dance, art, debate, and theatre are integrated into timetables. This ensures every child develops confidence, discipline, teamwork, and creativity.

NEP 2020 emphasises vocational skills and entrepreneurship. How are your school training students to follow it?

We have introduced skill-based modules, including basic financial literacy, creative crafts, digital skills, eco-projects, and problem-solving tasks. Students participate in hands-on activities like model-making, small project planning, and team-based initiatives. Workshops on entrepreneurship, leadership, and design thinking help students develop confidence and understand real-world skills aligned with NEP 2020 recommendations.

What measures has the school taken to help students cope with stress and to develop their EQ?

We conduct regular counselling sessions, mindfulness activities, yoga and breathing exercises, and classroom discussions on emotions and well-being. Teachers maintain a warm, supportive environment where students feel heard. Circle-time, value-based sessions, art therapy, and life-skills workshops help children manage stress, express themselves, and build emotional resilience.

As the head of this institution, what is your vision and how are you making it a reality?

My vision is to build a child-centred, future-ready school that imparts strong academics, values, and 21st-century skills. We are achieving this through experiential learning, technology integration, teacher training, co-curricular excellence, and a safe nurturing environment. By empowering both staff and students, we ensure every learner grows confidently and achieves their fullest potential.

What is the motto of your school and what does it mean?

Our motto, “Learning Today, Leading Tomorrow”, reflects our belief in nurturing confident, capable, and responsible learners. It inspires students to acquire strong values, life skills, and knowledge that prepare them for future challenges. We strive to shape individuals who lead with integrity, compassion, and excellence in every sphere of life.